For the first time in eight years, the Dutch national team will play in the World Cup, which next takes place in Qatar at the end of 2022. The Oranje squad defeated Norway 2-0 in a nerve-racking final group match in De Kuip. The stadium normally holds 44,000, but current coronavirus restrictions meant no fans were allowed to attend the match in Rotterdam.

Steven Bergwijn scored the go-ahead goal in the 84th minute, and Memphis Depay scored in the final minute of regular time. The match was tense leading up to the goals, as it seemed a single Norwegian goal could prevent the Dutch team from reaching the World Cup for the second time in a row.

The victory means the Netherlands topped their group, and will return to the big stage in 2022. Turkey will move forward to the play-offs as number two in the group, after defeating Montenegro 2-1. Norway goes home empty-handed.

“I am extremely proud of this team, how we reacted after Saturday's draw [against Montenegro]. We showed character," said Oranje captain Virgil van Dijk to NOS after the final whistle blew. "We would have loved to celebrate with the fans, but unfortunately that is not possible."

It was a strange match in the empty stadium, marked by occasional drizzle. National coach Louis van Gaal followed the match from a wheelchair in a skybox after suffering a hip injury just days ago. He was unable to easily reach the dugouts and was limited to pre-match discussions with the team, and a halftime visit to his players. Throughout the match, he was in telephone contact with his second assistant, Henk Fraser, who was with Danny Blind on the field.

Oranje could have used the support of a packed stadium. There were only people from the Dutch and Norwegian football associations and journalists from both countries in the stands. Virgil van Dijk's voice could often be heard echoing across the pitch.

Oranje could not mask that it was under pressure. The Dutch played cautiously, likely fearing a loss of possession and a quick Norwegian counterattack. Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld had a good chance before half-time, but missed wide. Memphis Depay headed twice into the hands of goalkeeper Orjan Nyland. Jasper Cillessen only had to deal with a few balls in the first half. Due to his experience, he was preferred over Mark Flek to replace the injured Justin Bijlow.

A score line of 0-0 was a dangerous position for Oranje. A Norwegian goal would put the home team in real trouble. Norway also played a little more offensively after the break with substitute Kristian Thorstvedt and Jens Petter Hauge. The team, led by coach Stale Solbakken, could not benefit from a draw because Turkey took the lead in Montenegro while the Netherlands and Norway’s match was being played.

The Netherlands was given more and more space, but Depay was unable to take advantage of this twice. In the end it was Bergwijn who struck first. Van Gaal watched from his skybox position as Depay score in the final minute, providing relief to the Dutch team and its fans.

“I am also completely drained now. But the emotions are also coming out now, because the tension is over and we had to seize this last chance," Depay said. "It was not our best game, but nobody will talk about that anymore," said the FC Barcelona player. "It was also difficult with an opponent who didn't want to quit, and the empty stadium didn't help either. It gave an odd feeling. However, our defense was very solid and we also won because of that.”

Van Gaal will know which three teams Oranje will face first in Qatar after the draw on April 1. Oranje will likely be in the second pot based on its current position of 11th place in global rankings.

The opening match of the World Cup is scheduled for November 21. The final is set for December 18. Due to the extreme heat in the summer months in Qatar, national competitions such as the Eredivisie will be interrupted, as well as the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League. Most national coaches of the 32 participating countries wuill only have their players together for about a week before the start of the World Cup.

With 28 match days, the World Cup in Qatar is the shortest World Cup since 1978, when only 38 matches were scheduled in Argentina. The 2022 World Cup will have 64 matches, spread over the five host cities.