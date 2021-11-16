Princess Amalia has accepted her future role as Queen of the Netherlands. Though she does not yet know where her focus will be, the eldest daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Amalia told author Claudia de Breij in the book Amalia, which will be published on Tuesday.

In the book, the princess gives some insight into her doings. Amalia, who will turn 18 on December 7, talks about her future position and her hobbies, income, studies, and faith. She also said that nannies drove her crazy.

"If I can prevent a bad situation through diplomacy. If I can make the world a little bit better, then I am happy. I am in the service of my country. I give my life to the Netherlands," Amalia already said. "Whatever it is, I can't do anything anyway without the government's permission, without the country's approval. And that goes a long way. You can send me in any direction. Up to a point, of course."

"I was never the rebel, never made problems to make problems. I find arguing very annoying anyway. And in terms of my parents' upbringing, I just feel that they give me a purpose, to improve myself, and try to be a good person."

Amalia does think that a relationship is "private." The princess has also thought about the constitutionally required consent for marriage. "If it's the man who supports me, who I love, who I want to spend my life with, and the parliament doesn't approve, well, then we'll just have to see what I do. I can't choose at the expense of myself. Then I can't give the best for our country."

The Royal couple and Government Information Service (RVD) asked Claudia de Breij to write the book. Similar books were published on the 18th birthday of Princess Beatrix in 1956 and Prince Willem-Alexander in 1985. De Breij calls her work "an attempt to introduce anyone who wants to get to know the young woman who will one day become Queen of the Netherlands."