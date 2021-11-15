The water board representing the Rijn and IJssel region east of Arnhem near the German border said it will invest millions of euros in the coming years to tackle problems caused by drought. The Board manages the eastern part of the Netherlands where sandy soil is primarily dependent on rainwater. Due to significant problems with the water supply caused during the three drought-hit years from 2018 to 2020, rainwater must now be retained for longer periods of time.

The Board will spend 5.5 million euros fitting ditches with drought culvert valves and weirs in cooperation with farmers and landowners. A culvert valve ensures that a ditch does not empty through a culvert and a weir regulates the water level. The aim is to have 250 weirs and approximately 400 culvert valves installed by 2027.

Together with the province of Gelderland, the Board is spending 20 million euros on the retainment of rainwater in the Achterhoek and the Veluwe. Measures are also being taken to manage the consequences of extreme rainfall as part of the Freshwater Supply Oost Nederland (ZON) program, in which 67 organizations from four provinces are participating.

Over the next six years, a total of 200 million euros will be invested in the eastern Netherlands. The government will pay a quarter of that amount from the Delta Fund.