The island of Curacao designated the Netherlands a very high-risk area starting today. For travelers from the Netherlands, this means they'll have to show a negative PCR coronavirus test no older than 48 hours when arriving on the island. They'll also have to take an antigen test three days later, NOS reports.

The measures apply to vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers alike. Curacao is concerned about the high number of coronavirus infections in the Netherlands.

On the island itself, only 28 people tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend. The local authorities would like to keep that number as low as possible to prevent another lockdown.

Curacao is highly dependent on tourism, and the industry has only just recovered since the start of the pandemic, according to the broadcaster.

