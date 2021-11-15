The camera surveillance that Amsterdam started using last week to get scooter riders off the bike path already led to over 600 fines. According to a spokesperson for the municipality, only warnings were issued for the first few days. Offenders have been sent fines of 95 euros since Friday.

Scooter riders have not been allowed on bicycle paths in many parts of the capital since 2019. They must drive on the roadway with helmets. Since fewer and fewer people have complied with the rules lately, the municipality started using license plate cameras as an enforcement test last Monday. These are in addition to enforcement by enforcement officers on the streets, who issue around a hundred fines per month.

At the start of last year, an evaluation showed that the new rule led to more safety in traffic, better traffic flow, and less congestion on the bicycle paths. According to the municipality, the number of accidents involving scooter riders also decreased considerably.

For the time being, the existing license place cameras will be used for enforcement, but moveable cameras will also be added later.