A store owner from Eindhoven received several threats after he posted a sign in the entrance on Friday stating "no entry for unvaccinated." Since then, he received intimidating phone calls, messages and bad Google reviews, Omroep Brabant reported.

"The owner can financially bleed," one recession read. "We know where to find you," another person texted.

"I did it because we are being limited in the Netherlands by the 1.7 million people who refuse to get vaccinated," the store owner told Omroep Brabant. The entrepreneur said people who cannot get vaccinated due to medical reasons would continue to be let inside.

"People who call this discrimination do not understand what the word means," the owner said. "It is my store. I am allowed to have my point of view. I am allowed to be an exception if I want."

The Cabinet has been discussing plans to introduce a 2G system that would only allow people vaccinated against Covid-19 and those who recovered from a coronavirus infection to get a QR code.

The man from Eindhoven said he replied to some of the angry emails he got, explaining his reasoning. He also filed a complaint with police. "I get the craziest messages. I informed the police because I did get a bit scared."