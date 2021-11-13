The Outbreak Management advised the Cabinet not to introduce new contact professions, essential stores, and higher education measures. Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge announced measures for all three sectors during the coronavirus press conference on Friday evening.

In secondary vocational schools and universities, the maximum group size will be reduced to 75 people. The OMT advised against taking additional measures in education in the interest of children and young people.

Essential stores such as the supermarket must close at 8 pm on Saturday. Contact professions such as hairdressers must stop working at 6 pm. The OMT said these measures were "not yet necessary."

The OMT said they would have banned all events except for children's events such as Sinterklaas arrivals. Instead, the Cabinet introduced a daily ban on events after 6 pm.

The OMT said the politically sensitive 2G measures "could be considered." The 2G measure would only allow vaccinated people against Covid-19 or people who have recently recovered from a coronavirus infection to get a QR code. It remains to be seen whether the Tweede Kamer will approve the introduction of the 2G measure.

The ChristenUnie, among other parties, were concerned it would lead to a further division in society if the rule were introduced.

De Jonge said that entrepreneurs could choose for themselves if they want to use the 2G measure. There will be no further restrictions if a cafe or restaurant admits only vaccinated or recovered people. Otherwise, everyone must have a fixed seat.