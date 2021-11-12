In principle, the mayors that head the security regions agree with the measures the Cabinet wants to take to reduce the number of coronavirus infections. Sources said this after a digital Security Council meeting on Friday morning. The mayors do, however, have concerns.

If you are going to do it, do it right. According to insiders, that is what the mayors urged the Cabinet to do. They advocate good communication about the measures, and the Cabinet must ensure that there is sufficient support for the tightened rules.

The Security Council meeting was moved from Thursday evening to Friday morning. Cabinet members held consultations at the Catshuis until late on Thursday. The government is very divided about the approach but reached an agreement in outline in the end. On Friday evening, caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Healthcare Minister Hugo de Jonge will give a press conference to explain the measures.