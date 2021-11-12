One person died in a fire in an apartment building in Capelle aan den IJssel. Three others were taken to hospital because of smoke inhalation, a spokesperson for the security region reported.

The emergency services evacuated dozens of homes on the Reviusrondel because of the fire. The residents were sheltered in a sports complex on Alkenlaan. How many people had to leave their homes is not yet clear.

The fire broke out during the early hours of Friday morning in a top-floor apartment where all four victims lived. The fire then spread to the roof of the building. Smoke ended up in the ventilation ducts and spread to other homes.

Emergency services responded en masse to fight the fire. At 5:20 a.m., the security region reported that the fire on the roof appeared to be under control. Demolition will be needed to fight the fire in the ventilation ducts.