Members of the Outbreak Management Team want the Cabinet to take measures around the catering industry and events to impede the spread of the coronavirus, sources close to the team of experts said to BNR.

According to the broadcaster's sources, the OMT is split into two camps. One wants to wait and see what effect Saturday's measures have on infections. The other wants to implement more measures by this weekend.

The second camp advises closing catering businesses at 8:00 p.m. instead of 10:00 p.m., fixed seating at restaurants and the like, and banning large events like dance parties and Carnival parties. A maximum group size may also be a good idea, this camp thinks.

Whether the Cabinet will follow the OMT advice remains to be seen. Justice Minister Ferdinand Grapperhaus previously expressed the intention to keep things open this coming season. "What I think is really important is that we can be together in the pub and museums this winter. Let's keep that going," he said, according to the broadcaster.

The Cabinet and OMT will meet today. Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge will likely hold a press conference on Friday.