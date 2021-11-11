The Netherlands signed a statement at the climate summit in Glasgow stating that CO2 emissions from aviation must be brought in line with international climate goals. A total of 22 countries immediately expressed their support for the pledge, including the host country the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Sweden, Turkey, Canada, and Costa Rica. Environmental organizations are skeptical.

"Collaboration is important in the aviation sector. That is why we are working with other countries on a long-term goal that is in line with the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement," said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management. In the Paris agreement, it was agreed that countries would commit themselves to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius and preferably to 1.5 degrees.

The aviation pledge states the aim to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. To get there, the sector is focusing on sustainable aviation fuel and offsetting emissions. Natuur & Milieu calls the approach "completely impossible and unrealistic." Greenpeace speaks of "greenwashing." Planting trees "does not undo the damage to the climate," according to the organization.