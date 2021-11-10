Fastned is increasing the price for charging your car at one of its fast-charging stations for the first time in five years. This is unavoidable because of the currently high electricity prices, the company said, NU.nl reports.

From Thursday, the standard rate in the Netherlands and Belgium will increase by about 17 percent. Currently, electric car drivers pay 0.59 euros to charge their cars at Fastned. After the increase, it will be 0.69 euros. Prices will remain the same in the United Kingdom and France, where the first Fastned charging stations will open shortly.

A combination of factors has been driving gas and electricity prices higher in the wholesale market for some time. The gas reserves were relatively low due to the cold winter, and the energy demand increased worldwide as economies recovered from the coronavirus crisis. The reduced gas production in the Netherlands also played a role, according to Fastned.

