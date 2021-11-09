MediaMarkt is still investigating the cyberattack that is causing major problems in branches across Europe. According to RTL Nieuws, the hackers demanded 50 million dollars (43 million euros) in bitcoin as ransom. A MediaMarkt spokesperson refused to comment on this when asked.

MediaMarkt is still trying to find out exactly what kind of attack it faces and how any damage can be prevented. The MediaMarkt stores are open, but only items from the stores themselves can be bought. Collection and returns are not possible.

The cyberattack started during the early hours of Monday. The company immediately informed the relevant authorities and said it was working hard to determine exactly which systems were affected.

According to RTL Nieuws, cybercriminal group Hive is behind the attack. The group has been attacking companies and organizations since June this year and asking for ransom in bitcoin.