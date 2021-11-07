Three people died in separate accidents in the night from Saturday to Sunday.

10-year-old dies after car lands in water in Barendrecht

In Barendrecht in Zuidholland, a 10-year-old child died after the driver ran the vehicle into the water around 3 a.m. on Sunday. Police arrested the 28-year-old driver from Spijkenisse on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The driver reported to police around 3 a.m. that a car had fallen into the water on the Lorentzpad. There were two passengers in the vehicle, including the child. Emergency service providers could resuscitate the victim at the scene and rush them to the hospital, but the child later died while in care. The other passenger did not require hospital treatment for his injuries.

A police spokesperson said the driver was not the child's father, "Everything is still under investigation." There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

Man dies in fatal tree collision on N65

A 37-year-old man from The Hague died in an accident around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday on the N65 between Berkel-Endschot and Oisterwijk, Omroep Brabant reported. The driver crashed into a tree, causing the car to break into three parts. "The back of the car ended up tens of meters away on the service road on the other side," an Omroep Brabant correspondent said.

Fatal accident with delivery van leaves 18-year-old dead

An 18-year-old woman from Utrecht died in a collision with a delivery van while cycling in her hometown on Saturday shortly after 8 p.m. The woman was biking along the intersection between Maarssenbroeksedijk and Niels Bohrweg when the accident happened, police reported.

The delivery van came to a halt several dozen meters down the road, according to the AD. The victim's bike was found heavily damaged in the bushes.

Police are still investigating the accident.