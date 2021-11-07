Thousands of opponents of the government's coronavirus policy took the streets of The Hague on Sunday afternoon. Journalists present and police officers estimated that between 20 to 25 thousand people participated in the march which started on the Malieveld around 1 p.m.

The protestors marched along the Hofvijver over Plein 1813 and the Javastraat. The demonstration ended again on the Maliveld around 4 p.m. Due to the large number of participants, the demonstration took longer than expected.

The tour has been accompanied by dozens of police officers in vans and on foot. The atmosphere hs been friendly. Many people carried signs, banners or flags with text against the coronavirus policy and the Rutte Cabinet. There were also slogans such as "love, freedom, no dictatorship." Many people could also be seen carrying yellow umbrellas.

Forum voor Democratie leader Thiery Baudet held a speech during the protest. “Show the whole of the Netherlands that we are here. Free people who love each other. Who propagate a message of freedom, of love and democracy”, Baudet said.

The demonstration was organized by Samen Voor Nederland supported by dozens of organizations. One of the intiators was Michel Reijinga who previously organized demonstration against the coronavirus policy.

Samen voor Nederland wants to organize future protests in Amsterdam and Utrecht.