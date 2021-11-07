Dutch authorities said they were called in to escort eight Polish men off a flight after it landed at Schiphol Airport on Sunday morning. The passengers refused to wear their face masks on the aircraft and caused disturbances on the flight, said the Marechaussee, the branch of the Dutch military which polices the airport

The flight with the men landed at the Amsterdam airport around 8 a.m. "The men refused to follow the instructions of the flight crew; therefore, the captain filed a report. The men were taken with us and questioned," a Marechaussee spokesperson told NOS.

The men had also reportedly refused to sit down during the flight. The disruptive passengers will have to pay a fine. They will also have to rebook their connecting flight.

Two KLM flights from Warsaw and Krakau landed at the Schiphol airport around 8 a.m. The Marechaussee was unable to confirm which of the two flights involved the passengers.