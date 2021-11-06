The parents of 14-year-old Tamar Boes from Marken who died after a hit-and-run accident, are going to court to force the prosecution of the person behind the crash, according to the family's lawyer Sébas Diekstra.

Tamar left her home on the night of July 25, 2020, after a discussion about bedtime. The police later discovered her body on the verge of the Zeedijk between Marken and Monnickendam.

Earlier this year, the Public Prosecution Service ruled that the 28-year-old German driver was responsible for Tamar's death but that he could not have suspected there would be a collision.

The man stated that he kept driving because he thought he had hit a hole in the road. He only received a fine for looking at his phone at the time of the accident.

Accident expert Willem Baan Hofman concluded that Tamar must have been moved after the collision based on traces found on the road. The Public Prosecution Service also investigated this scenario but concluded no DNA from the car's passengers were found on her.

The girl's parents now want a judge to look into the case. Diekstra will start an Article 12 procedure on their behalf. In such a procedure, a judge considers the decision of the Public Prosecution Service not to prosecute the suspect for leaving the scene of an accident.