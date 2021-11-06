Around 100 people had to temporarily leave their homes in an apartment complex on the Schipohlweg in Leiden in the night from Friday to Saturday after heavy fireworks were set off. A morter bomb went off behind the bike storage of the residential building, de Telegraaf reported.

Shortly after half-past three in the morning, police received a report that the building was full of smoke caused by heavy fireworks.

A ceiling was significantly damaged. There were more heavy fireworks inside that had not yet gone off.

The complex was reopened after the remaining fireworks, were removed and the fire brigade concluded their investigation.

An explosives expert from the police removed the fireworks. No injuries were reported and police have not arrested anyone.

On Friday evening, the police received several reports of disturbances in the building. A police spokesperson said there was a party going on. Glass, among other items, were thrown out the window.

Police fined several partygoers because they were unable to identify themselves.



Detectives are still analyzing the details of what happened.