If the new Cabinet wants Noord-Nederland to build the 220,000 additional homes the region offered to help solve the housing crisis, the Cabinet will have to invest in better accessibility to the area. This means investing in two new train lines so that Groningen is properly connected to Amsterdam and Almelo, said a broad coalition of interested parties, RTV Noord reports.

The call comes from a coalition consisting of the provinces of Groningen, Friesland, Drenthe, and Flevoland. It is supported by NS, Bouwend Nederland, VNO NCW, Arriva, Aedes, and various northern knowledge institutes.

The northern coalition pointed out that the parties currently at the formation table - VVD, D66, CDA, and ChristenUnie- all mentioned the new train lines Lelylijn and Nederaksenlijn in their election programs. It's time to put action to words and add the lines to the coalition agreement.

Improving the rail to Noord-Nederland is desperately needed, NS regional director Maarten Haverkamp said to RTV Noord. "We, therefore, support the call to invest in new and faster rail connections such ass the Lelylijn," he said. Bouwend Nederland pointed out that a better connection to the rest of the Netherlands can contribute to the north's economic growth.

D66 deputy Fleur Graper told the broadcaster that Noord-Nederland is asking for an investment of 9 billion euros but that it could easily result in a "gross regional product" of 24 billion euros.