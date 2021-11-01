Young people were less happy last year than the year before. In the National Youth Monitor of Statistics Netherlands about the coronavirus year 2020, 84 percent of young adults indicated that they were generally happy. In 2019, this was 8 percent, and in the ten years before that, it fluctuated around 90 percent.

Life satisfaction among young people between the ages of 18 and 25 also decreased last year. 81 percent said they were satisfied with their lives last year, compared to 86 percent in 2019.

Nevertheless, young adults experienced high well-being in 2020, the stats office concluded. When asked about their personal well-being in specific areas, there was a positive development in most cases. For example, more young people were satisfied with their financial future and education or work.

Last year, however, fewer young people were satisfied with their social life. According to Statistics Netherlands, it is impossible to determine whether this decrease results from the coronavirus crisis and associated measures.

Fewer young adults had daily contact with family last year. "Young women often find this family contact much more important than young man," according to Statistics Netherlands. The percentage of young people who had daily contact with friends and neighbors remained unchanged.