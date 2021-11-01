Young people in the Netherlands had less consensual sex when the coronavirus curfew was in effect. But during the curfew period, from the beginning of this year to the end of April, there was more sexual violence among young people. Rutgers and Soa Aids Nederland investigated the influence of the coronavirus crisis on sexual life and presented the results on Monday.

Among young women, 8 percent experienced sexual violence during the curfew, compared to 3 percent among young men. That is more than during the summer after the curfew when 5 percent of young women and 1 percent of young men experienced sexual violence. There was also more line-crossing behavior online during the curfew. Young people received more unwanted sexual images and requests.

"We've seen for years that there is far too much sexual violence," said director Ton Coenen of Rutgers. "That violence increased during the curfew period is even more worrisome." The sexual violence took place in the young person's home, in the offender's home, at a party, or when going out.

Young people picked up the thread of their love and sex life again during the summer months, the researchers concluded. One in five young people who wanted to get tested for sexually transmitted infections could not get such a test because of the pandemic.

Like in previous lockdowns, single people had less sex during the curfew than before the coronavirus crisis. Now single people are back to almost their pre-coronavirus level when it comes to flirting, dating, and sex. Strikingly, digital flirting and dating did not increase significantly during the coronavirus crisis. The use of dating apps actually declined rather than increased.

Rutgers and Soa Aids Nederland surveyed nearly 2,500 young people between the ages of 16 and 24 in September.