More than 50 people have been banned from stadiums after riots broke out at the NEC-Vitesse match two weeks ago, Nijmegen Mayor Hubert Bruls said during an interview on Buitenhof.

NEC said both supporters and people who had not been in the stadium but were involved in the riots have been banned. No national stadium bans have been issued yet as a result of the NEC - Vitesse match.

Before and during the game on Sunday, October 17, it was already restless among supporters of NEC and Vitesse. After the match, dozens of rioters attacked police with sticks and stones, injuring officers. The rioters also wrecked a police bus.

Police immediately arrested 22 men. Thanks to camera images, police could identify dozens of further people who were involved in the riot.

The NEC and Bruls called the events "a shame for the city." Bruls said he believes the rioters should receive a lifelong ban to stadiums and their surroundings.

"A few idiots are destroying the greatest sport in the country. Stand up against the guys," Breda mayor Paul Depla said in an interview with Omreop Brabant. He advocated for strict rules in stadiums, such as a digital registration requirement for people banned from stadiums.

Last week, there were also violent incidents at football matches of Excelsior against FC Eindhoven and in Limburg in the game between MVV and Roda JC. Disturbances also occurred during the duel between Heracles and Ajax.

On Monday, the football union KNVB, mayors, police, and justice system will hold a meeting. On Friday, Minister of Justice Ferd Grapperhaus will discuss the incidents with the KNVB.