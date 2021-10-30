The Netherlands can expect a sky full of clouds on a damp and dreary Saturday, and while Sunday may be warmer it is unlikely to be dry. The high temperature on Saturday should reach up to 14 degrees Celsius, and some places could see temperatures climb to 17 degrees a day later, according to the meteorological institute KNMI.

People in the south of the Netherlands will experience rainfall early in the morning on Saturday, with the precipitation spreading over the entire country as the day progresses. In the afternoon, the rain will clear up for the middle and east regions, though the coastal provinces should still experience showers.

This weekend, the southeast wind will remain moderate except on the coast and near the IJsselmeer, where it will become strong. The sustained wind speed could range from 31 to 50 km/h.

On Sunday, the wind will shift from the south, with rising levels of rain. The chance of precipitation is an unfortunate 90 percent, but the day should be a bit warmer. The overnight low temperature was likely to dip to between 9 and 11 degrees.

The mild weather will become volatile by Monday when stronger winds are expected, but not strong enough to trigger a national weather alert. The upcoming week will be cloudy, and the chances of precipitation are above 50% every day. From Friday on, the weather is expected to be variable, with high temperatures about average for this time of year.