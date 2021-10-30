On Friday, the court in Curaçao imposed a 15-year prison sentence on the suspect, Michael M, in the murder of politician Almier Godett. The 39-year-old Godett was shot dead during a family argument on March 7, twelve days before the parliamentary elections on the island.

The Public Prosecution Service had demanded 18 years. M. shot Godett dead while the politician was trying to mediate a family feud involving his brother.

Godett was the cousin of former Prime Minister Mirna Godett and fomrer FOL party leader Anthony Godett. Before the election, Almier Godett was fourth on the electoral list of the new political party, Trabou pa Kòrsou.

In addition to the prison sentence, the court sentenced the perpetrator to pay almost 50,000 guilders (25,000 euros) in damages to the family of Godett.