GPs in Urk will soon begin administering the Covid-19 vaccines, Omroep Flevoland reported. The municipality has the lowest percentage of people vaccinated against Covid-19 in the Netherlands.

Last week, data from the RIVM showed that 31 percent of Urk residents are fully vaccinated, compared to a national average of 83 percent.

The GPs will work out the details of the vaccination campaign together with the GGD in the coming days. The Covid-19 vaccines were expected to be available at the GPs' offices in Urk at the beginning of next week.

The municipality is cautiously optimistic about the new solution. "Daily, GPs have to treat more people who got sick due to the coronavirus. They also noticed more people are asking about vaccines," the municipality wrote in a press release.

Behind the reluctance to get vaccinated is a distrust of the government, a spokesperson of GGD Flevoland said earlier. "Urk was an independent region for a long time. Authorities are always regarded with scepsis."

The GPs hope that by talking with Urk residents, they can gain their trust.