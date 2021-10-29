The United Kingdom now also recognizes the European coronavirus certificate. Therefore, Netherlands residents and other EU citizens with a coronavirus access pass can travel more easily to the former EU country. The EU, in turn, also accepts the British coronavirus proof.

In addition to the United Kingdom, Armenia now also accepts EU coronavirus access passes and vice versa. This brings the number of countries where the certificate, which works with a QR code, can be used to 45. "More will follow in the coming weeks and months," said responsible European Commissioner Didier Reynders.

With the certificate, the carrier can show that they are unlikely to be carrying the coronavirus due to full vaccination, recovery from a previous infection, or because they recently tested negative. The European Commission hopes to get it recognized in as many countries as possible to get travel going again.

The mutual recognition with the UK and Armenia took effect on Friday.