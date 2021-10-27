Former professional tennis player Mark Koevermans resigned as general director of Feyenoord. On Wednesday, the Rotterdam football club reported that Koevermans no longer feels he can function and make decisions appropriately after a series of incidents. In September, Koevermans' home windows were smashed, and graffiti was painted on his front door, presumably by the hardcore fan club members.

"Feyenoord has been in my heart since I was a child. When I was appointed, I stated without exaggeration that working for Feyenoord was a childhood dream come true for me. That makes today not a good day for me. This decision hurts," said Koevermans, who joined Feyenoord in 2009 as commercial director.

Koevermans is said to have been harassed at home earlier this year, then by angry Feyenoord supporters, out of dissatisfaction with the plans for the construction of a new stadium. Fans also visited the architect of Feyenoord City, the area development of which the new stadium is part, in an intimidating manner.

Through a spokesperson, Feyenoord called the incident in September "too scandalous for words" and wanted to "waste as few words as possible" on it. Toon van Bodegom, chairman of the supervisory board, and vice-chairman Gerard Moussault will explain Koevermans' departure in more detail later in the day.

Koevermans officially succeeded Jan de Jong as general director two years ago, after holding the position on an interim basis for several months. It is with a heavy heart that he says goodbye. "But I think this is for the best despite the knowledge that I will miss the club, the colleagues, and many people near the club."