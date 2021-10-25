A 69-year-old hiker from the Netherlands died in Germany when he fell off a mountain slope. He was hiking with his wife on Sunday near Windeck, southeast of Cologne, on the Siegsteig hiking trail when he fell for unknown reasons.

Rescue workers from the fire brigade had to descend about 40 meters to reach the man. They immediately started resuscitation, but it was to no avail. A doctor could only confirm his death, regional German media reported.

The victim's wife had alerted the emergency services. But due to an unclear description, the fire brigade first responded to the wrong place. Ultimately, the accident site was found via the location of a mobile phone. A rescue helicopter also assisted in the search.