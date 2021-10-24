Authorities in Callantsoog have been looking for a 13-year-old Syrian boy that has been missing since Saturday afternoon. The boy moved in with a foster family in the Dutch town two weeks ago and did not know the area well yet, according to NH Nieuws.

"We are extremely worried," a police spokesperson told NH Nieuws.

The boy has lightly tanned skin, short black hair and was wearing a black jacket with a brown hood, blue pants and white shoes.

He was last seen at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Van Brederodestraat.

Police searched the area with a helicopter until 11 p.m. last night. Investigators have not yet looked for the boy in the water.

It was not known if the boy had run away on his account or had been taken against his will.