The number of disciplinary cases regarding misconduct by stadium-goers has increased dramatically since the beginning of this football season. The first nine games of this season resulted in 45 disciplinary cases. This is in contrast to the season that preceded the coronavirus pandemic, when there were 70 to 90 disciplinary cases during the entire football season between August and May, said a spokesperson for the KNVB.

There have also been significant increases in the number of stadium bans. Approximately 300 stadium bans have already been handed out this year, compared to the 600 usually given out over an entire season before the pandemic, the spokesperson said.

"This season is different from other seasons. It seems that after the coronavirus restrictions, people are now looking for an outlet to release pent-up frustrations, but of course that is no excuse."

The KNVB is looking into measures to stop this advancing development. The issue was expected to be discussed this week, the spokesperson said. The position is that it is important for all football clubs to act consistently and in the same way. "The clubs are responsible for what happens in the stadiums."