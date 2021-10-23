In De Blit, frost was measured on the ground for the first time this season in the night from Friday to Saturday. The mercury dropped to -0.9 degrees measured ten centimeters above ground. The night from October 22 to 23 marked the first nationwide ground frost definite, Weer.nl reported.

It may also freeze on the ground again in the upcoming night.

The cool temperatures were not enough to mark the first national frost of the season, according to Weer.nl

For the first national frost, it has to cool down below freezing at the regular observation height of 1.5 meters in De Blit, which has not happened yet this season.

Earlier this month, in the night from October 15 to 16, frost was already measured regionally. In Twente and Noord Limburg, it was then minus 0.5 degrees and minus 0.6 degrees, respectively.