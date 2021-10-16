Local frost has been measured for the first time this Fall. At the Twente weather station near the Enschede airport the mercury dropped to minus 0.5 degrees Celsius in the night from Friday to Saturday, Weeronline reported. The last frost in the Netherlands was recorded in May when temperatures dropped to minus 1.8 degrees in Twente.

Ground frost was measured in multiple areas last night. The lowest ground frost temperature was measured in Hupsel at minus 2.5 degrees. Frost on the ground was reported for the first time since summer on September 21 in Woesdecht in Noord Brabant. Ground frost is measured at ten centimeters above the ground, whereas ‘normal’ measuring height is at 1.5 meters above ground.

In the current climate, local frost will likely occur for the first time on average on October 23, according to Weeronline. The earliest date that frost was measured was on September 15 in 1971 when minus 0.1 degrees were measured at the KNMI weather station Deelen in Gelderland.

A day later that year freezing temperatures were announced in several places across the country. In Winterswijk it was minus 2.4 degrees and in Soesterberg minus 2.2 degrees. In De Blit, the temperature dropped down to minus 0.4 degrees, making it the earliest official frost day after summer.

In 2000, the longest amount of time passed after summer before it started to freeze on December 16 in the south of the Netherlands. On that day, minus 1.8 degrees were recorded at the Gilze-Rijen airport with minus 1.8 degrees. A day later, the temperature in De Bilt also fell below zero marking the first official frost day.