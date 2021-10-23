People in the four most populated cities and the Biblebelt are most likely to end up being hospitalized for Covid-19, an analysis from the Nederlandse Dagblad showed.

In the four largest Dutch cities, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague and Utrecht, and municipalities along the Bible Belt, hospital admissions for Covid-19 patients are around 1.5 times higher than in other places in the country.

Hospitals in both Bible Belt municipalities and the four large cities admit around six Covid-19 patients per day. Hospitalization numbers have been rising fastest in the Bible Belt.

In both areas, the percentage of the population vaccinated against Covid-19 lies below the national average at 70 percent. Across the Netherlands, at least 87 percent of adults have had their first jab and around 83 percent are fully vaccinated.

In recent weeks, regular care was interrupted at the Isala hospital in Zwolle after a coronavirus outbreak in Staphorst. The hospital had to transfer some patients to other hospitals.



The Radboud MC in Nijmegen had to cancel several heart surgeries due to increasing Covid-19 patients. Hospitals in Ede and Tiel said they will soon also have to put regular care on hold.