The strong near-gale force wind that triggered triggered a code yellow weather warning in Groningen and Friesland on Friday will become more mild over the weekend. While the sustained wind speed was predicted to peak at about 60 km/h on Friday, it was unlikely to top 20 km/h across most of the country during the weekend.

The gentle to moderate breeze with occasional gusts will initially come from the southwest on Saturday, according to the KNMI. Some sunny periods are expected throughout the day, with an overall low chance of rain. Very localized light showers are still possible.

The maximum temperature is expected to climb to around 12 degrees. The minimum temperature this weekend is estimated to be 3 degrees Celsius on Saturday night, which will then rise to 14 degrees Sunday afternoon. The wind will also shift, and come from the south-southeast.

After the sunny Sunday, the start of the work week could be a bit soggy. The wind will pick up slightly from Tuesday through Thursday, with sustained winds across most of the country measuring up to 30 km/h. The temperature could even climb back up to 18 degrees midweek.

People in the Netherlands should expect a higher chance of precipitation as the week continues, according to the KNMI. On Thursday, the chance of rain will lessen to the lowest point. From the end of October into the start of November, the KNMI said a 50-50 chance of precipitation was expected with a 40 percent chance of below-average temperatures.