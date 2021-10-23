One person was injured and another died in two separate hit-and-run incidents.

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Ridderstraat in Oosterhout shortly after 12 p.m. on Saturday, Omroep Brabant reported.

The victim was trapped between a wall and a white van. At least ten firefighters arrived at the scene to free the victim, yet efforts to resuscitate the pedestrian were unsuccessful.

The driver stepped out of the vehicle and ran away straight after the accident. He turned himself in later on Saturday afternoon.

A 17-year-old cyclist was injured in a hit-and-run on the Draafsingel in Hoorn early Saturday morning in a separate incident. Police received report of a wounded person alongside the road shortly around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday.

The victim was not fully conscious and had to be rushed to hospital to treat his wounds. His bike lay several meters down the road.

Authorities are still looking for witnesses to the accident in the area of the Draafsingel and the Pakhuisstraat who have more information on who hit the teenager.