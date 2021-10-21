This year, Sinterklaas and his steamboat will take on the canals for the Amsterdam arrival party "for the first time in history" before mooring with his helpers at the Maritime Museum. The Sinterklaas Foundation in Amsterdam (SSIA) announced this on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was announced that there will only be one arrival party in the capital this year. A group of volunteers who had left the SSIA had plans for an alternative arrival for the Sint, but these were canceled after mediation between the two parties.

According to the foundation, Sinterklaas's steamboat will sail onto the Prinsengracht via the Amstel on 14 November. From the Herengracht, the boat will return to the Amstel to sail from there to the traditional arrival at the Maritime Museum. "In this way, despite the restrictions, the Sint and Pieten can still be received in the capital in a festive and dignified manner," according to the SSIA.

The municipality of Amsterdam reported that an audience will be allowed at the Sinterklaas arrival celebration. People standing along the sailing route to welcome Sinterklaas do not have to show a coronavirus access pass.