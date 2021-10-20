The vast majority (77 percent) of Covid-19 patients currently being treated in Dutch hospitals are not vaccinated against the coronavirus, the pulmonologists association concluded in a survey of a third of all hospitals, treating 150 Covid-19 patients, NOS reports.

"The sounds were that the proportion of vaccinated Covid patients in hospitals was increasing slightly, but based on this sample, that does not seem to be the case," said Leon van den Toorn, chairman of the Dutch Association of Physicians for Pulmonary Diseases and Tuberculosis.

Of the un-vaccinated Covid-19 patients in this sample, most are over 60 years old, have a severe comorbidity, or have a serious immune disorder.

Last week, public health institute RIVM also reported that three-quarters of hospitalized Covid-19 patients are not vaccinated. This was based on a study done in September. So that image does not seem to have changed.