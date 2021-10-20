Jamaican reggae artist Jah Cure will remain in custody for a stabbing on Dam Square in Amsterdam. A spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service in Amsterdam confirmed reports from De Telegraaf on Wednesday that the council chamber extended the 43-year-old singer's pre-trial detention until Monday.

Jah Cure, who was in the Dutch capital for a performance in the Melkweg, is suspected of attempted murder, among other things. The singer is said to have stabbed a 45-year-old man on October 1. According to Jamaican media, it concerns his concert promoter, who is doing well under the circumstances. The court will decide on Monday whether Jah Cure will remain in custody for longer.

This is not the singer's first contact with the law. Jah Cure, aka Siccature Alcock, spent years in prison for weapons possession, among other things. That did not stop him from releasing music. He recorded several records from a special studio in the institution.

Jah Cure has eight albums to his name. His seventh album, The Cure (2015), earned him a Grammy nomination.