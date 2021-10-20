People without a Dutch citizen service number (BSN) who got vaccinated abroad can register their coronavirus vaccination for a coronavirus vaccination pass from Wednesday. Specialized GGD employees in Utrecht and Groningen can manually enter their data into the systems, the Ministry of Public Health, Welfare, and Sports said.

Vaccination data is automatically processed if people are vaccinated in the Netherlands or another country that works with the European Digital Certificate. The GGD specialists were already able to manually enter the information of people who were vaccinated abroad but do have a BSN. The new possibility to also issue a vaccination certificate for people without a BSN will be especially useful for international students and foreigners who work here, the Ministry expects.

It will take more effort to create a coronavirus access pass in this way than for people vaccinated in the Netherlands. People have to make an appointment in Utrecht or Groningen because there specialists can assess whether the foreign vaccination certificates can be used in the Netherlands. They'll also check whether people are staying in the Netherlands for an extended period, for example, based on an employer's statement or registration at an educational institution.

People in the Netherlands can only get a vaccination certificate if they got a vaccine that has been approved by the European Medicines Agency or the World Health Organization. Some vaccines are not (yet) used in the Netherlands.