The police fired shots while arresting a suspect in a stabbing incident in The Hague during the early hours of Wednesday morning. The suspect was injured in the shooting, the police said on Twitter.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Zilverstraat around 4:20 a.m. One person was injured in the stabbing. The condition of both the wounded victim and suspect is unknown. According to Omroep West, paramedics rushed the stabbing victim to a hospital for treatment.

NU.nl reported that those involved in the incident are an older man and a newspaper deliverer. But it is unclear who the victim was and who the suspect was.

The Rijksrecherche, the department that handles internal investigation at government services like the police, investigates the police shooting. This is standard procedure every time a police officer fires their service weapon.