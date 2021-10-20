With the number of Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations rising, concerns about the coronavirus increased among the Netherlands population for the first time since July. The majority expects that the government will have to implement more restrictions soon, EenVandaag found in a poll among 21,000 members of its opinion panel.

54 percent of respondents said they are concerned about the coronavirus - a significant increase compared to last month's 41 percent. 81 percent think the situation will get worse in the coming months.

60 percent expect the government will have to take new measures before the autumn is out. 56 percent said they'd understand if the Cabinet were to do so. 43 percent even think the Cabinet should bring back social distancing. "Rather this again than visiting restrictions or a curfew," one respondent said.

Understanding of coronavirus restrictions is high among vaccinated persons at 65 percent. Among those who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 and are at greater risk of getting seriously ill from it, only 16 percent said they'd understand if new measures are implemented.