A power outage hit a large part of Haarlem on Tuesday. Many streets in the city center, among others, will be without electricity until around 1:45 p.m., said grid operator Liander. At least the Stationsbuurt, Leidsevaartbuurt, and Rozenprieel are also affected by the outage.

Photos from local media show that shopkeepers are struggling with the consequences of the power outage. For example, an Albert Heijn supermarket blocked its entrance with shopping carts because the sliding doors can't close without electricity. Another photo shows that the check-in and check-out gates at the train station are not working.

The cause of the outage is still unclear.