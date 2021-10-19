Amsterdam designated several "security risk areas" around the Ajax-Borussia Dortmund match on Tuesday, where the police can randomly stop and search people for weapons, fireworks, and other prohibited items.

The measure applies from 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 19, at and around the Johan Cruyff ArenA, Dam Square, Spui, Red Light District, Nieuwmarkt, Amsterdam Central Station, and the subway stations between Central Station and the ArenA.

The Amsterdam "triangle" of the mayor, prosecutor, and police expects that supporters of both football clubs will want to create an atmosphere by lighting fireworks. "The lighting of fireworks is prohibited and can lead to disturbances and unsafe situations for both participants in an atmospheric action and for bystanders," the city said in a press release. The city hopes that random stops and searches by the police can help prevent disturbances.

The city is also in good contact with Ajax and Borussia Dortmund. "Both clubs are aware of the measures and also communicate them to their supporters. In addition, matrix signs will also make it clear in the areas themselves that searches can be carried out."