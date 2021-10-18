Vught mayor Roderick van de Mortel is very concerned about criminal leaders being transported to and from the high-security prison in his municipality. The convoys of armored cars with blazing sirens make residents feel unsafe and pose actual risks, the mayor said to De Telegraaf and NOS. He again called for the construction of a court at the prison so that fewer transports are necessary.

"We have about 300 trips a year through our town, which go through residential areas and over the track that is regularly closed so that security guards with machine guns can get out," Van de Mortel said to NOS. "These types of transports drive at high speeds past primary schools, past sports activities. So it's just way, way too dangerous."

According to the mayor, the convicts in the high-security prison also often have a lot of money and are willing to do anything to avoid a lengthy prison sentence. "The most vulnerable moment is the transport between the high-security prison on the one point and the extra-secure court on the other," Van de Mortel said. "You only have to open the newspaper to know that these criminals are not afraid of anything." He referred to a report earlier this month that Ridouan Taghi, the main suspect in the Marengo assassinations trial, was allegedly planning a prison break.

Van de Mortel believes that the solution is an extra-secure court on the grounds of the prison. "That's what I've been saying for almost two years now so that an enormous amount of costs can also be saved. Because what do you think this all costs? Millions a year to organize these transports."