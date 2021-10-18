Two men attacked a man with a hatchet and an iron bar on Otterstraat in Eindhoven just after midnight. They also kicked the victim in the head after he fell to the ground, witnesses told Eindhovens Dagblad.

The man suffered severe injuries. A trauma doctor stabilized him on the street before an ambulance rushed him to the hospital.

Screams woke residents of Otterstraat shortly after midnight, and they called emergency number 112. Witnesses saw two men flee the scene, one wearing a balaclava. According to locals, the victim was shouting in English for help and the police.

A local filmed the incident and gave the footage to the police, he told the newspaper. The police are investigating.

There was a similar attack in Eindhoven on September 19, according to the local newspaper. Men wearing balaclavas broke into a house on Van Thienelaan and assaulted two residents with hammers and blackjacks. A neighbor stopped the attack when he went to investigate the noise.