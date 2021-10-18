Local politics became significantly more fragmented over the past 3.5 years. In that period, one or more councilors left their party and started a new faction in 45.6 percent of municipal councils, resulting in 150 more factions than in 2018, NRC reported based on its own research.

NRC investigated the changes in 318 municipal councils since the 2018 elections. In the remaining 34 municipalities, no municipal elections will be held in March next year due to reclassifications - municipalities being merged or split apart.

Most councilors who left their party to start their own faction did so because of a "difference of opinion," NRC found.

While splits in political parties are not prohibited under the Elections Act, some call for this to be made more difficult, according to the newspaper. Split-off factions already get less speaking time and money in parliament. A few years ago, Minister Kasja Ollongren of Home Affairs called on municipalities to implement similar measures.