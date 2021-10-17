Spanish police rounded up a gang of cocaine smugglers led by a 60-year-old Dutchman. The gang leader was arrested in Mijas, 20 kilometers southwest of Málaga. The gang also included a Swede, Dutch people of Turkish descent and people from Latin America.

At least three arrests were made on the Costa del Sol, local media reported. An American and one person from Latin America were taken into custody aboard a sailing yacht carrying cocaine.

Spanish police boarded the boat on the Atlantic Ocean during a storm earlier this month. Initially, 2,500 kilos were found on board. After the boat was towed to Vigo in northwestern Spain, 500 further kilos of cocaine were found, making it one of the largest drug busts for Spanish police.



The sailboat was intercepted during a very violent storm on October 8 by a police commando on the high seas almost 900 kilometers north of the Azores. It is unclear exactly how many suspects have been arrested in the cases.

Upon raiding the home of three gang members, police also seized a gun, 34,600 euros in cash, various mobiles phones, a motorcycle and three high-end vehicles.