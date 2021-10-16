A security guard was aware more than a week before the attack on Peter R. de Vries that the crime reporter had been followed into a parking garage near the Amsterdam TV studio, De Telegraaf reported.

Two employees of the garage where Boulevard employees park their cars spoke to the security guard that evening. They said that a man exhibiting strange behavior had followed De Vries from the studio into the parking garage.

When De Vries entered the parking garage, the man stopped and watched the crime reporter drive out through the reflection of the garage’s office. The man then walked down the street, according to the employees.

They described the man as a “former Eastern block type” around 1.65 meters tall, wearing a hat and a tattoo on his neck. The man was later identified as the Polish man Kamil E., an accomplice of gunman Delano G.

On July 6, G. waited for De Vries outside of the parking garage and shot him in the head. De Vries died from his injuries eleven days later. Public Prosecutors said E. was an accomplice to the murder that evening, acting as a look-out. The 35-year-old was also said to be the same man who followed De Vries from the studio on June 28.

De Vries had been the main confidant of prime witness in the Marengo process Nabil B. The Marengo process, involves multiple cases of street-level assassinations, attempted murders, and assassination plots that were not carried out.