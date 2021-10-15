That travel restrictions are relaxing worldwide will be very visible at Schiphol in the coming period. The Amsterdam airport expects 2 million people will travel through it during the autumn vacation, NOS reports.

At 2 million, the number of travelers is three times higher than last year's autumn holidays when coronavirus restrictions made travel difficult to impossible. The number of travelers is still well below 2019 when the autumn break saw 3 million people travel through Schiphol.

According to the airport, Istanbul, London, and Barcelona are the most popular destination for Netherlands residents this year.