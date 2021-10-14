People in the Netherlands can expect the variable autumnal weather to continue throughout this week. Heavy clouds will follow the Thursday morning drizzle

Though the low temperature is predicted to be about 10 degrees Celsius, and may even dip to 8 degrees in Limburg, the afternoon temperature will likely reach 15 to 16 degrees. The southwestern wind will likely increase to become moderate on Thursday, with stronger wind speeds around parts of the IJsselmeer.

A particularly rainy Friday will lead into a mostly dry weekend with the sun occasional shining through the clouds. The national weather institute predicted a 60 percent chance of rain on Friday, but that will fall to 20 or 30 percent during the weekend.

The low temps on Saturday will range from 5 to 7 degrees, reaching up to 14 degrees during the day. Sunday should be warmer, with high temperatures ranging up to 17 degrees.

The start of the work week will likely be even warmer, reaching up to 21 degrees on Tuesday. At the same time, variable weather will return, with some periods of strong wind. The weather will likely become less volatile after that, but with consistency comes a high 80 percent chance of rain nearly every day for a week.